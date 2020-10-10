Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VEON. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.14.
VEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 159.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
