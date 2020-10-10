Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.90 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VEON. BidaskClub downgraded VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. New Street Research lowered shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of VEON from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VEON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEON presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.14.

VEON opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in VEON by 159.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

