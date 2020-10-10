Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $368.00 at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $358.00 to $368.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.58.

Shares of MCO opened at $294.73 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.66 and its 200-day moving average is $266.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 205.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

