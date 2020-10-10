Misonix’s (MSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Misonix from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Misonix has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The company has a market cap of $220.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares in the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 199.8% during the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 395,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 263,265 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Misonix by 33.4% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 238,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Misonix during the second quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Misonix by 19.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

