Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $503.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

