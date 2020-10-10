Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Miragen Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.09.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

