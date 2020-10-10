Metlife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.38.

MET stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Metlife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after buying an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,507,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,126,000 after buying an additional 110,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Metlife by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,217,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,968,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

