Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.17.

Shares of MTOR opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.36.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 2.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Meritor in the second quarter worth about $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth about $7,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

