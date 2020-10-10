Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. Mercury General had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Mercury General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Mercury General by 170.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mercury General by 70.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

