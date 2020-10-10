Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NYSE:MCY opened at $40.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

