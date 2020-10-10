Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Acquires C$14,973.75 in Stock

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) Senior Officer Darin Anthony Rayburn acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.05 per share, with a total value of C$14,973.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$304,593.30.

Darin Anthony Rayburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

On Tuesday, September 29th, Darin Anthony Rayburn bought 638 shares of Melcor Developments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,866.28.

Shares of TSE:MRD opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Melcor Developments Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.