Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.29 on December 15th

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Mcdonald’s has increased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $224.83 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.61.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.37.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.