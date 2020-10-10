MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised MaxLinear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 203,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.