Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.96.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $874,300 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

