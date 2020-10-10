MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $483.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $505.00 to $483.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $446.88.

Shares of MKTX opened at $522.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $472.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,829.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

