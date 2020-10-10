Mark Thomas Brown Sells 18,000 Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) Director Mark Thomas Brown sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

TSE:AMM opened at C$1.10 on Friday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.31 and a 12-month high of C$1.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 million and a PE ratio of -30.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.74.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

