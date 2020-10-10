Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

MNK opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. Mallinckrodt has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 89.94% and a positive return on equity of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNK. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 507.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,220 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 459,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

