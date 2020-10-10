Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Malibu Boats from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.28. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 16,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $914,201.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

