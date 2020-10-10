Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of ($6.96) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

