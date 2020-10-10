Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of ($6.96) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $4,708,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $437,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

