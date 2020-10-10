Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

