LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $74.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.30.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
