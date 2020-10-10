LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $74.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.30.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

