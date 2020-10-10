LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 91,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 36,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

