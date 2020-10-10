Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LUMO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $116.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.47. Lumos Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. Analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.61% of Lumos Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

