LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 30.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

