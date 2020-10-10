LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.55.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,093,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.