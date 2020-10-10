LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LPSN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LivePerson from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivePerson from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of LPSN opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,098 shares of company stock worth $3,302,518 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $38,731,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in LivePerson by 1,745.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

