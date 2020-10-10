Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

LSPD opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.56.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

