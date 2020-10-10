Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.20.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 29.38 and a current ratio of 29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.96 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $815,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,543,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.