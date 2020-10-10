Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

NYSE LSI opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 76.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 118.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after buying an additional 143,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 4,179.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,063,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,016,000 after buying an additional 114,935 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 179,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,075,000 after buying an additional 96,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3,230.8% during the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

