Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Leggett have outperformed its industry in the past three months. Leggett has been witnessing higher demand in most of the markets served. Moreover, its cost-reduction actions implemented during the pandemic helped it deliver improved results. However, coronavirus-led disruptions are pressing concern. Also, decrease in raw material-related selling price and negative currency impact are also pressing concerns. Nonetheless, Leggett is poised to gain from strategies to enhance business portfolio, inorganic moves, disciplined capital allocation and progress on long-term goals. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved north in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s growth potential.”

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of LEG opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 48.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 44.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

