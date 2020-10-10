Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Lawson Products stock opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $401.31 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lawson Products news, SVP Matthew Jay Brown sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $70,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 193,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Lawson Products by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

