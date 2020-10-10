Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

