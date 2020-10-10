Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.66.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 69.85 and a current ratio of 69.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 2.26. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 798,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 45.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 22,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

