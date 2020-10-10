KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

KT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE KT opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KT by 87.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of KT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 14.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KT by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

