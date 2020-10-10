KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KREF. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 517.56, a current ratio of 517.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $382,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,884. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

