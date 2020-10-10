KeyCorp Raises Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $148.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Lear from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lear by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Lear by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

