Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Kennametal’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from its diversified business structure, solid product offerings and innovation capabilities. Its simplification/modernization activities are predicted to yield savings of $65-$75 million in fiscal 2021. Also, its policy of rewarding shareholders with dividends bodes well. Being wary of the adverse impacts of the pandemic, the company refrained from providing financial projections for fiscal 2021. Higher restructuring charges, pandemic-woes and other headwinds might be detrimental to margins. Further, forex woes might be concerning. Notably, the company's cost-saving measures might be of help in the quarters ahead. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates decreased for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -487.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $203,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

