KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KB Home reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6% and 66%, respectively. Earnings grew 13.7% on a year-over-year basis, given solid housing gross margin. Net orders and quarter-end backlog recorded 27% and 8% year-over-year growth, respectively. It has been witnessing stellar demand on the back of resilient housing market given lower mortgage rates. Its net orders for the first three weeks of September were up 32% year over year. The company projects the midpoint of its fiscal 2020 housing revenue guidance to be up more than $200 million from the previous guided range. However, its ending community count is likely to remain relatively flat sequentially for the next two quarters. Rising labor and lumber costs raise concern.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America lifted their target price on KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

KB Home stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 49,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,823,795.50. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $260,003.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. AXA raised its position in KB Home by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 331.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 447.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 545,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 445,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 193.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 494,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 137.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,658,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,931,000 after buying an additional 2,697,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

