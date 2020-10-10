Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KRTX. ValuEngine cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 2.54. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,614,242.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $477,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock worth $103,039,658. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,878,000 after buying an additional 686,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,171,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,228,000 after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $16,106,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.