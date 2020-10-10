K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.80 ($8.00).

ETR:SDF opened at €7.06 ($8.31) on Tuesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -33.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

