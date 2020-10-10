JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nanosonics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of NNCSF opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. Nanosonics has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.10.

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

