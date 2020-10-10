JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $70.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.92% from the company’s previous close.

PHM has been the topic of several other reports. 140166 lowered PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.69.

NYSE:PHM opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 107,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

