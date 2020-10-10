JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $140.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

LGIH opened at $126.26 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 8,525 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,004,415.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,581,268.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,625 shares of company stock worth $5,412,007 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in LGI Homes by 21.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

