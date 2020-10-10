JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $130.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Dover from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Dover has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

