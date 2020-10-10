JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $27.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank of America to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.31.

BAC opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 135.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10,127.6% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,601,068 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

