JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) to Underweight

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,660.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 100.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,929 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

