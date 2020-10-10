JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €2.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.49 ($2.93).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.