Jde Peets’ (JDEPF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB

CSFB restated their underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JDEPF. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $45.15.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.