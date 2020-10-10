Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $867.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 256.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 84.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 193,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,355 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 57,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $145,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

