IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ISEE. BidaskClub raised shares of IVERIC bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.72.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $59,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

